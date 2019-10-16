One Piece Gets Emotional With Luffy and Ace Comparison

Over the years, One Piece has learned the perfect way to wrench the hearts of fans. The series has put out some upsetting reveals during its 20+ year run, and the anime has only made those moments more intense. As of late, the Wano arc has kept emotions running high, and the anime did remind fans as much with its latest episode.

For those caught up with One Piece, the show went live with episode 906 over the weekend. While the manga takes a short break, it is up to the anime to keep followers entertained, and it did so with one busy episode. The action-packed aside followed Trafalgar Law as he fought Basil Hawkins, but the episode’s emotional moment came with Tama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And really, can you blame her? The girl has been through the ringer as of late, and her admiration of Monkey D. Luffy following her kidnapping reminded her of another fiery hero she used to know.

Episode 906 features a scene which shows Luffy defeating Holdem with a massive Red Hawk which leaves fire trailing the sky. Set behind the Straw Hat captain, Tama is equal parts scared and impressed by the move, but it makes her think about Ace.

In a rather touching scene, Tama sees Luffy turn into Ace before her eyes as she remembers the time she spent with the older man. By the end, Tama is totally ready to trust Luffy in the same way she trusted Ace, and the hug Tama gives the Luffy proves her affection. Now, One Piece fans are ready to see how the Wano arc will work going forward, but any more looks at Ace might make fans bawl.

Did this comparison make you feel all emotional…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.