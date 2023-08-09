One Piece Promo Teases Gear 5 Luffy's Ridiculous Powers

One Piece's anime has fully introduced Gear 5 Luffy to the action in the fight against Kaido, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping up more of Luffy's ridiculous new powers from this wild form! One Piece's anime saw Luffy taking a major loss to Kaido, and temporarily had his heart stopped as a result. But this ended up helping Luffy out in a major way as it unleashed the true power hidden within Luffy's Devil Fruit. This awakened the cartoonish like Gear 5 form, and now the anime's gearing up to show off more of what Gear 5 Luffy can do.

One Piece Episode 1072 will be the next phase of the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido as the anime promises will see more of Luffy "ridiculous" true power that was hidden within his Devil Fruit. As the fight against Kaido now reaches its final stage that means the climax of the Wano Country arc is now in high gear as Luffy's new form will cross even higher peaks. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1072 as shared by One Piece's official YouTube account:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1072

One Piece Episode 1072 is titled "The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play" and the promo teases it as such, "The new experience that defies logic! The earth becomes bouncy and all of his techniques are bizarre! Is he a god or Luffy or something else?! The comedic scene is enough to make your eyes pop out of your head. Attention, everyone! This is his peak!" The episode will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, August 12th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll not long after its initial debut that evening.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What are you hoping to see from Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!