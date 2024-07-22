One Piece x Lacoste Collaboration Announced

One Piece has spent decades crafting its brand, and these days, the series is at the top of field. From its TV anime to live-action adaptation, the brand is doing better than ever. Now, One Piece is ready to tackle a brand-new collaboration, so fans of Lacoste better keep their eyes peeled.

After all, the luxury fashion line is working with One Piece on an official collection. One Piece x Lacoste has been announced, and it is set to launch on August 2. As far as we know, the new collection will be exclusive to Japan, but fans globally are hoping to score a piece even if secondhand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/LACOSTE_JAPAN/status/1815039028317589602?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you are not familiar with Lacoste, the luxury fashion line dates back to 1933 as Rene Lacoste founded it in France. With Andre Gillier backing the brand, Lacoste transformed itself into a luxury sports fashion brand. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Lacoste is a popular brand with fashionphiles, and now One Piece is getting in on the fun.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on this new fashion collection, but it is not the first brand to give anime a shot. In fact, a number of luxury houses have partnered with anime and manga IPs including Louis Vuitton, Dulce & Gabbana, Coach, and more. So clearly, Lacoste is in good company with its One Piece collaboration.

Want to know more about One Piece? No problem. You can read up on the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about this One Piece collaboration? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!