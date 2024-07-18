One Piece Surpasses Shogun, More in 2024 Ratings Report

July is halfway through, and as the season races forward, it is hard to believe we’re halfway done with 2024. The year has been filled with tons of releases from film to music and television. Not long ago, IMDb gathered its data for 2024 to see what shows have earned the highest-ratings since January. And the winner is… One Piece.

Oh yeah, you read that right. One Piece came out on top of the new IMDb report. By taking the average ratings of shows in 2024, the site posted a top ten list this week. Toei Animation’s One Piece came in first place, leaving it to beat out live-action hits such as Fallout, The Bear, and more.

Want to know about the rest of the list? No prob. You can read up on the top ten highest-rated series of 2024 below:

One Piece: 9.08

Shogun: 8.79

X-Men ’97: 8.62

The Bear: 8.59

Fallout: 8.54

The Boys: 8.43

House of the Dragon: 8.36

True Detective: 8.27

One Day: 8.25

The Gentlemen: 8.25



As you can see above, only two animated titles made the cut for IMDb, and One Piece took the lead. In third place, X-Men ’97 proved itself with an average rating of 8.62. The Marvel series is only behind Shogun, an epic live-action series set in Japan’s shogunate era. The live-action series recently made headlines for sweeping nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards. But even still, Shogun could not take down One Piece.

If you have not checked out any of One Piece‘s 2024 run, the series is easy to find. The show is streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But his life changed when Luffy accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

