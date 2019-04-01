‘One Piece’ Gives Luffy A Major Promotion

Monkey D. Luffy as some big aspirations, and he is not afraid to share them with the world. The hero dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, and Luffy just made major progress in hitting that lofty status.

After all, the anime just crowned Luffy with a new title, and it is one Shanks can be truly proud of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big reveal went down this weekend when One Piece put out a new episode. The update went through the fallout of the Whole Cake Island arc as the Straw Hats continued to run from Big Mom’s territory. It was there fans learned Luffy has been labeled an Emperor by the press.

“It says Luffy was the mastermind,” Carrot tells the group before the narrator fills fans in on the rest of the article.

“One source says that Straw Hat Luffy already took seven powerful pirate groups under his umbrella, and has more than 5,000 subordinates which makes him a great captain. He is not only a sworn brother of Ace but also of Sabo, the No. 2 of the Revolutionary Army which has been making waves,” the piece continues before the narrator adds: “This is how the article concludes. The fifth Emperor of the Sea emerges!”

For Luffy, this promotion is one of the biggest he could have gotten. The Yonko is comprised of the four most feared pirate captains in the world, and they are on a scale unlike any presented outside of the New World. To date, Shanks has led up the Yonko alongside Charlotte Linlin, Kaido, and Marshall D. Teach. Edward Newgate was a member before Teach took his former captain’s spot, but it seems One Piece may expand the group just for Luffy. The anime refers to the Straw Hats captain as the Fifth Emperor amongst the Yonko, and fans are sure all the group save Shanks aren’t happy about the addition.

So, are you surprised by Luffy’s promotion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!