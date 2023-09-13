One Piece Promo Hypes Luffy vs. Kaido Fight Finale

One Piece's anime has finally reached the true climax of the Wano Country arc, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping up the final moments of the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido! One Piece has been steadily working its way through the climax of the Wano Country arc as Gear 5 Luffy has been fighting Kaido over the skies above the floating Onigashima, and the latest episode of the series set up for the grand finale as both Luffy and Kaido are launching their biggest and fiercest attacks at one another to end it once and for all.

One Piece saw Luffy grow his fist to a massive size (that could destroy Onigashima entirely if it makes contact with the island) and is now throwing this punch at Kaido to send him into the depths below. But Kaido covered his dragon body in flames to counter it as a way to refuse to give in to Luffy's giant punch. As the two clash and the people of Wano pray for their 20 years of suffering come to an end, the end of the fight is seemingly coming in the next episode as teased by the special climax promo for One Piece Episode 1076 that you can check out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1076

One Piece Episode 1076 is titled "The World That Luffy Wants!" and the episode is teased as such, "Kaido and Luffy clash with their beliefs on the line. What awaits the Land of Wano, light or darkness? The all-out punch closes in on a throne drenched in blood. The people who wish for smiles and a power sustained by laughter will blow away the long lasting sorrow!" The episode will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 16th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece and catch up with everything that's happened in the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido before it all ends with this massive punch, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited to see how One Piece's anime ends the fight between Luffy and Kaido?