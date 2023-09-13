Netflix's One Piece Exec Responds to Popular Fan Theory

One Piece is blowing up headlines across the globe, and we have its new Netflix series to thank. After dominating the anime and manga fandoms for decades, One Piece is now leaning on television lovers thanks to its live-action adaptation. Netflix's original series has been nothing short of a hit, and of course, that means One Piece fans are raking over the show with a fine-tooth comb. This is why a number of big fan-theories have popped up from the show, and now, an executive producer from One Piece is speaking out on Crocodile's hunch.

If you are not familiar with the theory itself, it was sparked after Netflix's One Piece went live with episode one. The series begins with a flashback to the execution of Gold Roger, and the event features younger versions of several icons including Shanks and Mihawk. In one shot, we are given a focused look at a young woman dressed in black leather and gold jewelry. Their gritty look immediately reminded fans of Crocodile, and some began to speculate the woman is the warlord. So during a recent chat with IGN, showrunner Steven Maeda took time to acknowledge the theory.

"I have heard that," Maeda admitted. "I've been approached about that issue before, and all I have to say is, read into it what you like."

Continuing, the producer said the team behind Netflix's One Piece was very specific with its easter eggs. The hints had to make sense for the story of season one, and as you can imagine, they had to earn approval by series creator Eiichiro Oda. "A lot of thought was put into the Easter eggs. And some of it is future planning, and a lot of it was: 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if we saw this character?'," Maeda said.

The fan-theory about Crocodile's appearance in this Netflix original has only grown since the show's launch. Manga fans have gone back and noted that Crocodile was at Roger's execution, and they seem to be placed in the same area we see Netflix's mystery woman. There is also a scene during One Piece's Impel Down arc that hints Crocodile has a history with Ivankov. The latter, who is a member of the Revolutionary Army, has the ability to manipulate hormones and even swap the outward sex of others. So given their history, One Piece fans have long assumed Crocodile had a secret hiding behind their sexuality.

Netflix's One Piece has only added fuel to the fire with its release. Now, One Piece fans are searching for other curious easter eggs to the delight of Maeda's team. The executive producer spent years bringing the live-action adaptation to life, after all. There is no better compliment than curious fans, so it seems Netflix's One Piece has made its mark.

