One Piece Finally Uncovers Wano's Darkest Scene

One Piece's anime is now at the climax of the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido with its latest episodes, and the newest episode of the series highlighted just how much suffering the people of Wano had been going through during the 20 years they have been living under Kaido and Orochi's rule! Through the Wano Country arc Luffy and the Straw Hats have been seeing the people of Wano living in squalor and strife as Kaido and Orochi have drained the land of its resources and have simultaneously punished the people of the country any time they spoke up in protest.

The samurai have been waiting 20 years for the prophesied return of the Kozuki Clan to save them from Orochi and Kaido, and now the time is finally almost there as the people are resting their hopes in Luffy one last time as he attempts to take down Kaido with a massive new punch. But as One Piece's newest episode made fans sure to remember, it's been a very long wait as there's been nothing but darkness and terror while they have been hoping beyond hope that their suffering would soon come to an end.

One Piece: Wano's 20 Years of Darkness

One Piece Episode 1075 sees Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido clash one last time as their respective final attacks hit one another, but it's not yet clear which side of the fight this attack will favor just yet. As they fight in the skies above the floating Onigashima, the people below are praying for Luffy's success one last time. Flashbacks throughout the episode showcase just how much damage had been done to Wano over the 20 years since Kozuki Oden had been killed. Lands and rivers destroyed, poisoned, and starved out. The people went through terrible, terrible things.

While fans had been getting looks at Wano's situation through the Wano Country arc so far, One Piece Episode 1075 put it all together in one place to show off just how many terrible things had happened. Mass death, starvation, the cruelties of slavery, the SMILE Fruits, and more, and now the Wano people's hopes are finally going to get answered if Luffy is truly able to defeat Kaido with his next attack.

