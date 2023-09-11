One Piece Episode 1076 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece's anime has reached the final moments of the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome after many years of struggling, and now fans have gotten the first look at how it all comes to an end with the promo for the next episode of the series! One Piece has been inching closer and closer to the end of the Wano Country arc as Luffy has been pulling out all the stops and going beyond his limits in his new Gear 5 form, but Kaido has been matching that strength at every turn with even more powerful techniques.

The newest episode of the One Piece anime teased that the fight against Kaido would soon be coming to an end as Luffy is now putting his all into hitting Kaido with a massive punch bigger than Onigashima itself. The hopes of the people of Wano have been charging for 20 long years, and now it all rests in Luffy's giant hand to truly save them. You can check out the first look at this climax with the promo for One Piece Episode 1076 below as released by Toei Animation:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1076

One Piece Episode 1076 is titled "The World That Luffy Wants!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Kaido and Luffy clash with their beliefs on the line. What awaits the Land of Wano, light or darkness? The all-out punch closes in on a throne drenched in blood. The people who wish for smiles and a power sustained by laughter will blow away the long lasting sorrow!" The episode will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 16th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece and catch up with Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido's fight before it comes to an end with this massive punch, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

