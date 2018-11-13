‘One Piece’ Reveals New Conqueror’s Haki User

One Piece has a swatch of super powerful pirates under its control, but some are more dangerous than others. Even though Monkey D. Luffy looks simple, the Straw Hat captain has taken down some seriously tough opponents, and it seems there’s another person who can use his most infamous form of Haki.

Well, for the most part. As it turns out, the Haki user in question seems to be long dead.

Recently, One Piece shared its most recent chapter with fans, and it was there fans learned about another user of Conqueror’s Haki. While Luffy is one of its most famous users, he is not the first person to use the rare Haki, and Oden Kozuki was one of those originators.

As the series explains, Lord Oden was able to use such Haki before he was executed. The revelation was made after Kaido one-shotted Luffy into unconsciousness, but the Straw Hat was able to use Conqueror’s Haki even while out.

From the side, one of Wano’s top thieves is seen looking at Luffy after he knocks out some Kaido followers with his Haki. So, it is thanks to him that fans learned the truth.

“That was Lord Oden’s ability! Did that unconscious brat use it,” the older swordsman is heard saying.

Kaido isn’t a slouch either, and he recognizes the power as Haki. “So, you also have the ability to use Conqueror’s Haki. Just like that brat, Kid. We don’t need that many conquerors.”

With Oden having joined the list of Haki users, fans are eager to learn more about the former Wano ruler. To date, One Piece has introduced less than 15 characters who can use Conqueror’s Haki. Oden is part of a list that contains names like Charlotte Linlin and Edward Newgate, so it seems the mysterious man is far more powerful than fans originally suspected.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.