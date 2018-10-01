‘One Piece’ Drops Major Time-Travel Bombshell

One Piece may be all about pirates, but that doesn’t mean it’s willing to look over fantastic things. If the series’ Devil Fruits did not key you into that fact, then it seems the manga is going another route to make the fact clear.

You know, since the latest chapter of One Piece just confirmed time travel is a thing now.

Yes, it looks like creator Eiichiro Oda has brought in the one thing One Piece was missing. Sure, Monkey D. Luffy has a body that stretches like rubber, but the series never managed to introduce time traveling until now. Thanks to chapter 919, readers have learned that power exists in the One Piece universe, and the Straw Hats have toed around it for sometime.

As it turns out, Luffy and the gang have been allied with a time traveler for a long time now. One Piece had everyone do a double-take when Kin’emon confirmed he is from the past, and he is not the only one.

“I’ll put it bluntly. We have come from the past,” the man said.

“The truth is we came from the Wano country of 20 years ago by traveling forward in time!”

So, there you have it. The whole Kozuki clan readers met awhile back aren’t from the same time as Luffy. The gang hails from a time long before Luffy was even born, and it seems they are ready to fulfill a mission.

According to Kin’emon, he came from the past along with Momonosuke, Kanjuro, Raizo, and Kiku. The group were rescued by their clan’s leader Oden, and a yet-known power brought them 20 years into the future. Now, the samurai clan is expected to complete a prophecy which dates the end of Wano’s isolated policies, and Kin’emon will do whatever it takes to convince Luffy to help them.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.