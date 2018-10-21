‘One Piece’ Reveals First-Look At Trafalgar Law Spin-Off

One Piece is more than 900 chapters into its main run, but the series shows little sign of slowing down. Thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda, the Straw Hats have finally made it to Wano where Monkey D. Luffy met up with Trafalgar Law. However, that is not the only gift the older pirate is getting.

No, the Heart Pirates captain is about to get a spin-off of his own, and a first-look at the project has gone live.

Over on social media, images of One Piece‘s next spin-off project began circulating with fans. The still, which can be seen below, shows off the cover art of Law’s spin-off novel.

As you can see, the pirate looks rather different in this drawing. The artwork is done in a style unlike the one Oda works in, leaving Law to look highly stylized in this image. The character’s printed coat and hand tattoos do give away his identity, but his rosy checks and lanky build look unlike anything One Piece has given Law in the past.

Of course, this different art style does fit the cover. The spin-off may be about Oda’s characters, but its cover art was penned by Ashley Wood. The artist is a well-known favorite with Oda. In the past, the manga creator has said he collects pieces Wood has done, and it seems the Australian artist was brought on to give Law a distinct makeover.

So far, there is no word on when this spin-off novel will go live internationally, but reports are speculated it will this year. According to previous scans of the One Piece Magazine, this aside will focus on Law’s youth and explore how he founded the Heart Pirates. Much of the character’s childhood was laid out in One Piece already, giving fans a peek into his tragic history with Corazon. Now, it is time fans learned how the Heart Pirates came to be, and audiences are already convinced the origin story will make them tear up.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.