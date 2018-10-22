‘One Piece’ Outs A Massive Kaido Revelation

One Piece has kept any and all secrets about Kaido close to chest. The captain of the Beast Pirates is a fearsome force along the Grand Line, but Monkey D. Luffy is set on taking the baddie down somehow… but it looks like that goal just got a whole lot harder.

After all, One Piece just revealed Kaido’s shocking power-up, and it might be the most impressive one to ever hit the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece went live with its new chapter, and it ended with a huge revelation. The Straw Hats are able to check out Kaido when the captain makes his presence on Wano known. The pirate interrupts one of his commanders Jack during battle, and Luffy is shocked to see Kaido is a dragon.

Like, an actual dragon. As it turns out, Kaido can turn into a flying serpent, and not even Trafalgar Law is sure how their gang is going to beat the baddie.

The transformation sees Kaido hovering high in the sky, and his dragon form is properly terrifying. Fire appears to pour from his spine, and Kaido has a set of intricate horns on his head. Paired with the long mustache, Kaido’s aesthetic is peak dragon, and his talon-ladened arms look ready to skewer anything that gets in his way.

So far, fans aren’t sure how Kaido has come upon this power. In the past, Kaido has been seen in the form of a human, so it is possible he ate a Zoan-type Devil Fruit that allows him to turn into a dragon. However, other fans are wondering if Kaido might have been born a dragon and turned similarly into a human like Tony Tony Chopper. For now, fans will have to live without an explanation, but one thing is for sure. Kaido is way more powerful than readers thought, and Big Mom scoffing at the idea of Luffy beating Kaido makes a lot of sense now.

Are you surprised by this fiery revelation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.