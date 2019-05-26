One Piece Creator Teases Wano Arc’s Surprising Ending

One Piece has become one of the world’s biggest franchises, and it is all thanks to Eiichiro Oda. The artist never imagined his tale of Monkey D. Luffy would become so big, but it has nearly amassed a thousand chapters. But as it turns out, it seems the manga’s on-going arc is a bit of a wild card for the creator.

Recently, Oda sat down to do an interview with Yuzu, a Japanese band, to talk about his career. It was there the artist talked about the Wano arc, and fan-translators were quick to summarizes his notes on the arc.

So far, it looks like the Wano arc has not gone in the direction Oda expected.

“Oda has already decided most of what will happen in the future. That being said, [the] recent story of Wano arc is heading for what he didn’t imagine. So, Oda doesn’t want to talk about the story toward the final chapter,” Twitter user Sandman AP shared.

For fans, this admission will be an odd one. Oda is well-known for planning his stories way out in advanced, and he drops teasers for upcoming arcs dozens of chapters early. In fact, the Wano arc has been tease since the first days of One Piece, so fans are surprised to learn the story has even surprised Oda. That means just about anything could happen in this long-awaited story, and the manga has yet to disappoint so far. Up until now, the Wano arc has included everything from corrupt leaders, Kaido, and even a bold execution. Now, fans know Oda is willing to shake things up with the arc, so their wildest theories about the story might just come true.

