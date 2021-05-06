One Piece Meme Takes A Page From Invincible

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc has seen Luffy continue his hard-headed ways when it comes to barging into battles against the likes of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and one fan has created a hilarious meme using one of the most recognizable scenes from Amazon's popular animated series, Invincible. Following the adventures of Mark Grayson, a young superhero who is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps, the animated series has become popular enough to warrant two new seasons being confirmed and finding its way into a number of memes that appear across the social media landscape.

One Piece's Wano Arc has seen the Straw Hat Pirates take on decidedly different aesthetics in order to blend in with the denizens of this isolated nation, looking far more like samurai than swashbucklers when all is said and done. Though the anime is currently focusing on a flashback sequence that shows us the life of one of Wano's most famous citizens in Kozuki Oden, the pages of the manga is neck-deep in the War For Wano that sees the Straw Hats and their allies fighting the final battle against the forces of the Beast Pirates that is sure to change the future of the Grand Line forever.

Reddit User Alarming Affect 0 shared this hilarious meme that blends the worlds of One Piece and Invincible as Junbei attempts to grapple with Luffy's nature of jumping into battles without thinking, imploring the battered Straw Hat Pirates to look before he leaps:

In the first season of Invincible, Mark Grayson, the titular superhero, discovered that his father, Omni-Man, was secretly making the planet ready for invasion by his alien race known as the Viltrumites. When the two squared off against one another, Omni-Man attempted to convince his son that becoming a conqueror was his best option, in the most bloody way possible. Needless to say, the first season's finale leaves the world of Invincible in a very different place than when it started, while also birthing a hilarious meme for the characters that were voiced by JK Simmons and Steven Yuen.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover meme?