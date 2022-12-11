One Piece Is Teasing a Major Art Collaboration

One Piece has been around for decades now, and in that time, the series has become one of the world's best known epics. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the seafaring shonen has put out well over 1,000 chapters, and its story has kept Luffy in the headlines. Of course, the hero's popularity has turned him into a legend, and some of the world's biggest brands have worked with One Piece to hype the pirate. And now, a mysterious countdown is live promising another massive collaboration.

So what's at hand this time? Well, it seems a popular artist from Hong Kong is about to team up with Luffy, and the pair are teasing their collaboration on social media.

COMING SOON ON 12 DEC 2022

COMING SOON ON 12 DEC 2022

As you can see below, a sketch was released of Luffy on One Piece's official Twitter, and it was there fans were told big news was coming. December 12th will welcome an announcement from the IP alongside Michael Lau, and art lovers already know this mash-up is a match made in heaven.

For those unfamiliar with Lau, the Hong Kong artist is known best for his designer toys and sculptures. Credited with popularizing the urban vinyl toy craze, Lau's work is referenced in manufactured toys and street art all the same. Since kickstarting his career, Lau has become a defining contributor to Asia and American hip-hop. And of course, they have embarked on dozens of collaborations to date. In the past, Lau has worked with everyone from Nike to Carhartt, so One Piece seems to be his next big collaboration.

As for what will come from this project, no one knows just yet, but the team will reveal all in a few hours. You can stay tuned to ComicBook for all the details. And if you want to know what kind of work Lau has done before, you can find their portfolio here on Instagram.

Are you excited about this big art collab? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.