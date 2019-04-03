Is ‘One Piece’ Teases New Bounty For Luffy?

One Piece is heading right for a new arc, and fans are eager to see what the anime has in store for them next. At long last, the Straw Hats are out of Big Mom’s territory, and there is lot they need to catch up on. Oh, and it looks like the world has a lot to learn about the famous crew too.

After all, it seems like One Piece is about to up Luffy’s bounty, and the big moment is causing all sorts of speculation.

Recently, One Piece put out a new episode, and it was there fans saw Luffy recovering from his fight with Big Mom. The Straw Hats are heading to Wano where the rest of the crew went prior to their Big Mom excursion. Along the way, the team caught up with the world news, and fans learned Sanji got a major bounty upgrade… but the same could not be said for Luffy.

As the episode wrapped, no one heard of a bounty raise for Luffy, but fans are convinced that reveal is on its way. The episode made no reference to such a boon, but the reveal of Sanji’s bounty peaked more than a few suspicions. There is also the fact the anime showed Luffy’s old bounty poster, but it did not show how much the Straw Hat is worth now.

In fact, the papers went so far as to call the pirate the Fifth Yonko, so fans can only guess at how high the anime is about to take his bounty. Of course, manga readers will already know if a boost is given, but they are keeping their mouths shut for now. One Piece has yet to finish its adaptation of chapter 903, so anything could still go down.

