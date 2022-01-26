One Piece Is Apparently the Biggest Anime Series Stateside These Days

Anime might have been a niche interest decades ago, but the industry has been a juggernaut in the last few years. A renaissance has brought new attention to anime stateside, and every region has their own go-to show. Some might pick Naruto while others lean into Sailor Moon. And now, a new report has confirmed that the United States as a whole is seriously invested in One Piece.

The information comes from CenturyLinkQuote as the company did a dive into anime data. It was there fans were told which anime series perform the best within the United States. After uncovering search volumes for 100 of the hottest series in each state, the results were tallied, and One Piece came in first place for 25 states.

Obviously, that means One Piece nabbed the majority of states as there are 50 recognized stateside. For those curious, you can read which states fell in line with the Straw Hat crew here: Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire

Clearly, One Piece has support in the United States, but this data does have some fans confused. After all, Eiichiro Oda’s series is one of the biggest in anime period, but it struggled to accrue a fanbase in North America. The anime’s original English dub flopped hard, and Funimation has yet to draw in the same support for One Piece that Dragon Ball or Naruto enjoyed.

Obviously, this has led some fans to question how this current data translates to the fandom’s streaming habits, but there is no denying the facts we know. One Piece is the most-searched anime in half the United States, and that proves Luffy should never be underestimated.

What do you make of this poll's take on One Piece? Can you believe how big the series has become stateside?