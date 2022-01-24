New Anime Poll Reveals the Most Watched Show in Each State

In the past few years, anime has hit a new peak as fans around the globe have stumbled into its grasp. Shows like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer have elevated the medium to new heights while Hollywood has invested heavily into its future. Obviously, this means anime is searched 24/7 by fans looking for a new series to binge, and a new report has discovered which shows are the most popular in each state.

The information comes from CenturyLinkQuote and PC Magazine as they did some number crunching. As it turns out, One Piece doing well in the United States, but franchises like Pokemon and Naruto are giving the Straw Hat crew a run for their money.

The data was collected from online searches as CenturyLinkQuote analyzed search volumes for 100 of the top anime series in history. These data was traced down to each state, and One Piece came in top with 25 states like Florida, Washington, Michigan, Kentucky, and New York. As for second place, Pokemon ranked high with eight states including Louisiana while My Hero Academia nabbed five states like Alaska and Oklahoma.

The rest of the picks were one-off picks like Sailor Moon in California. Jujutsu Kaisen took home Hawaii while Attack on Titan conquered Utah. The other pick falls to Death Note as the classic thriller nabbed South Carolina, Kansas, and Nebraska.

You might be surprised by these numbers, but our browsing history doesn’t lie. When it comes to online searches, these anime series reign supreme in their specific states, but that doesn’t have to translate to views. You never know how many people could be writing essays on Sailor Moon in Sacramento or studying Naruto down in Dallas!

What do you think of this new list? Did your favorite TV show make the cut for your state…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.