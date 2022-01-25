One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1008: Watch

One Piece has dropped the preview for Episode 1008 of the anime! Even after crossing over the impressive 1000th episode milestone last year, the anime has already proven at the start of the year that there are still many explosive events and fights to come as the war across Onigashima heats up even further. The Straw Hats are all getting into their own respective fights against the higher ranks of the Beasts Pirates, and the last time we had seen Nami and Usopp the two of them had drawn the ire of the Tobi Roppo siblings thanks to one of Usopp’s pranks.

It has been a long time since we have been able to see them team up, and not only is that exciting, but it seems like the next episode of the series will be revisiting this fight between the two of them and the Tobi Roppo siblings. It’s pushing Nami to a whole new level thanks to how much stronger the siblings seem to be, and the preview for Episode 1008 teases that we’ll be getting a much closer focus on Nami as she’s put into the spotlight. You can check out the preview below as shared by Toei Animation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1008 of the series is titled “Nami Surrenders?! Ulti’s Fierce Headbutt!” and as the title of the episode suggests, Nami will be pushed to such an extent that she will be on the verge of surrender. This is backed up by what we see in the preview as well as it’s clear that Ulti delivers quite a few powerful headbutts straight to Nami’s face. These are the same headbutts that directly clashed with Luffy’s own abilities before, and even he had trouble guarding against them completely.

So then you can only imagine the state Nami herself is now in with Ulti putting her entire attention on her, and thus this will be the main conflict of the episode as Nami also seems to reflect on her time with Luffy over the years. It looks like we’ll even get to see a reanimated take on their time during the Arlong Park arc, and is another fun reason to be excited for what is in this next episode.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in One Piece’s next episode? How are you liking the Wano Country arc as a whole so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!