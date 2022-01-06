It Seems the U.S. Secretary of State Is a Fan of Demon Slayer

In the world of anime, there are few series that can compare to Demon Slayer where popularity is concerned. The franchise is at a high these days thanks to its second season, and Tanjiro is still riding the wave brought forth by his movie and manga. Demon Slayer has millions if not billions of fans at this point. And now, it seems we can add the U.S. Secretary of State to that list.

You might think this is a joke, but it is far from being on. Antony Blinken is at least enough of a Demon Slayer fan to know about LiSA’s theme song. He included the single in his year-end playlist on Spotify that you can check out right now.

“Music has been a constant in my life, and as we close the year, I wanted to take a moment to share some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently) by artists from across the globe. No matter where we live, music can inspire us. Hope you enjoy these tunes as much as I have,” Blinken shared.

As you can see over on Spotify, the Secretary of State included LiSA’s “Homura” on the list. The artist is joined by others like The Weekend, Minzy, Vance Joy, Adele, Dua Lipa, Balti, and more. Clearly, Blinken is down to listen to music in all languages, and that includes banging anime theme songs. So if he hasn’t checked out some of Naruto‘s openings, we have a few suggestions.

A number of fans are surprised to see Blinken promoting the Demon Slayer theme, but it is hardly surprising. This isn’t the first government figure to reference the anime, and Blinken will not be the last. After all, the show is making a comeback this year with its second season, and its Entertainment District arc is going over perfectly. So if LiSA puts out another theme for the anime, we’re sure Blinken will be one of the first to check it out.

What do you think of this wild Demon Slayer revelation? Which other anime series would you recommend to the secretary…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.