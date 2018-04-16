Fans Aren’t Happy With ‘One Piece’ And Its Latest Sanji Blunder

One Piece fans were delighted to see that the last episode of the anime series has not only kicked off Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, but Luffy and the Straw Hats have crashed the party toward the end of the episode as well.

But fans did not exactly like how the anime handled Sanji’s big moment as well, where he compliment’s Pudding’s third eye and avoids many means of death from would be assassins.

While the episode does well to dig into Pudding’s tragic back story, and thus enhances her breaking down in tears after his compliment, fans were not happy with the amount of filler the episode had before this moment. As Sanji lifted her veil, the episode almost seemed to slow down to a snail’s pace as lifting the veil became a major endeavor.

Not only this, the moment was short on full animation as many characters were depicted as still images as the tension was punctuated by an ever creeping shadow. The amount of cuts here were problematic as well, as still profile shots of Big Mom were repeated as well.

Along with this, Sanji avoids both a gunshot from an attacking priest and Katakuri launching a jellybean at Sanji. Fans were disappointed by this as well, as Sanji dodges the jellybean through pure instinct and fans believe this momentous victory over Katakuri’s Observation Haki did not get the respect it deserved as he fans presume that Sanji uses his own Observation Haki in the manga.

Fans were hoping this moment would be a bigger occasion, and it could have been had he lifted Pudding’s veil faster. But now that the Tea Party is officially crashed, fans are just excited for the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc to begin.

