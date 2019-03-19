‘One Piece’ Sees SPOILER Leave The Straw Hats

One Piece has plans to finish its latest anime arc with a bang, and the story is living up to the plan. After all, a new episode of the classic shonen series went live this week, and it saw a favorite pirate jump ship from the Straw Hats.

Over the weekend, One Piece hit up fans with a brand-new episode, and it saw the Straw Hats make a comeback. The gang managed to escape certain death thanks to a save from the Sun Pirates, but not all continued well for the group.

This is what forced Jinbei to hang up his time with the Straw Hats. Well, at least for now.

The anime followed Jinbei as the helmsman let Monkey D. Luffy know he needed to take time away from the ship. While the pirate has been accepted as a member of the Straw Hat crew, Jinbei said he was unable to leave his former crew behind to face Big Mom’s fleet alone. By leaving the ship, Jinbei would be able to see the Sun Pirates through one last mission, and it would give his new crew a moment to escape.

Of course, Luffy was rather concerned about the decision, but the hero knows changing Jinbei’s mind was not even an option. After the Fishman asked for permission, Luffy gave his blessing under one strict condition; If Jinbei is to go, then he’s under no circumstances allowed to die. So, the former Sun Pirates leader would do well to adhere to his new captain’s orders… or else.

Did you expect Jinbei to part ways with his new crew so soon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

