One Piece Teases a Whitebeard Crew Comeback with New Title

The world of One Piece had plenty of history before the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda introduced Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates. One of the biggest aspects of the current storyline of the Wano Arc is that fans of the Grand Line have been given some vital information about the past adventures of those who forged a path for Monkey D. Luffy and friends. With a new title for the anime hinting at a new look into the Whitebeard Pirates, it seems as though fans are set to learn more about Edward Newgate.

Whitebeard’s flashback in the Wano Arc saw the wildly powerful pirate taking on a new crew member in Kozuki Oden, the Shogun of Kuri in Wano that was seeking to travel the world and eventually free the borders of his homeland. Giving Oden the wild task of spending days swimming behind his boat, Edward Newgate eventually found himself face-to-face with Gol D. Roger, with a battle bursting forth between the two swashbucklers that lasted for days and would eventually see Oden joining Roger’s crew and discovering the secret of the One Piece, which has plagued pirates for countless years.

Twitter Outlet Yonkou Productions shared the title of episode 1014 of One Piece, which will dive into the background of the Whitebeard Pirates which were once a major force within the world of the Grand Line but took a major hit when their captain died during the events of the Marineford Arc:

“Marco’s Tears! Background of the Whitebeard Pirates!”

While Whitebeard himself might be deceased, his right-hand man Marco is attempting to keep his legacy alive, not just by protecting his treasure, but by using his abilities to lend Luffy a major hand during the War For Wano. With the anime making some big strides in catching up to the current events of the manga, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if this flashback were to give us some new information into the Whitebeard Pirates that we never witnessed in the pages of the Shonen’s printed story.

