‘One Piece’ Director Teases The Anime’s Massive Wedding Reveal

Over the years, the One Piece anime has shown fans some pretty intense scenes. Moments like the Marineford Battle and Luffy’s climatic fight with Rob Lucci are still whispered about today, but another big anime moment is just on the horizon. So, the anime’s director wants fans to prepare themselves for what is to come.

So, spoilers below!

Recently, translators helped out the One Piece fandom in a big way when a new interview hit the web. Over on Reddit, a translated summary went live that detailed an interview director Toshinori Fukuzawa did for the official One Piece magazine in Japan. The lengthy chat saw the creator open up about several things, but fans were most interested in his notes about the anime’s coming highlight.

According to translations, Fukuzawa says One Piece‘s next big moment will be the long-awaited wedding between Sanji Vinsmoke and Pudding. The two have been engaged for a fair amount of episodes at this point, and their bombastic nuptials mark a turning point in the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc.

Fukuzawa says action will play a big role in the wedding, but the event will have enough pomp and circumstance to make every other royal wedding pale in comparison. The wedding will include “some music scenes” but one will outshine the rest. Kouhei Tanaka has written a 4-minute long piece which wedding guests will sing and dance into before the big event gets underway.

Of course, fans are not too surprised to hear about the scale of the wedding. The note simply reassures audiences the climatic event is being taken care of in full. Manga readers already know how hectic the wedding will be, but anime-only followers have gotten a taste as well. In recent episodes, many of Big Mom’s most important players have arrived at her chateau ahead of the festivities. Guys like Oven and Katakuri will be present for the explosive occasion, but that isn’t all. Sanji’s family will also be around for the wedding, so you can imagine how things will go when Luffy’s Sanji Retrieval Team shows up to halt their comrade from making his vows.

