One Piece Promo Teases Luffy's Revenge on Kaido

One Piece is now gearing up for the ultimate climax of the fights across Onigashima, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting up Luffy's revenge on Kaido! The anime series has been working towards the third major round between Luffy and Kaido as Luffy has recovered from his previous loss, and is now trying to make his way back to the roof of the Skull Dome. This has led to the Straw Hats getting into their respective final fights of the arc, and it's all leading to the Luffy and Kaido trading blows one last time.

One Piece's latest episodes have seen Luffy getting closer to the roof than ever before with some surprising help from Momonosuke, and meanwhile Yamato is currently taking on his father at full force in order to keep the Emperor occupied. But it seems like both Luffy trying to get to the roof, and Yamato fighting Kaido, are now one step closer towards their final moments with the promo for Episode 1049. You can check out One Piece's newest trailer below:

What to Expect For One Piece Episode 1049

Episode 1049 of One Piece is titled "Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts," and the description during the promo teases the episode as such, "Luffy and a pink dragon blow up a storm! Yamato confronts his cursed fate. Momonosuke voluntarily transforms into a giant dragon! The tragic but brave resolutions of those who resist the rule of force have become a great swell that will blow and shake Onigashima!" By the looks and sounds for the next episode, we could be getting one more very important step closer to actually getting the final fight between Luffy and Kaido.

The third round of the fight between the two of them will be the last one, and it is part of the Wano Country arc's massive climax. As the anime continues to work its way through the fights across Onigashima, Luffy still needs to deal with a lot of other issues before he can focus on Kaido. That is if Momonosuke is actually able to help Luffy get to the roof of the Skull Dome.

