One Piece Cosplay Brings Buggy The Clown Pirate to Life

There might not be a better example of "failing upwards" than One Piece's Buggy, the clown pirate who found himself becoming one of the "Seven Warlords of the Sea" almost by accident. While Buggy certainly isn't a slouch when it comes to the power department thanks to the power granted to him by the Devil Fruit known as the Bara Bara no Mi, which gave the captain of the Buggy Pirates the ability to become a "Splitting Human". Now, one cosplayer has brought to life the former Warlord as One Piece continues its Final Arc.

Buggy's power allows him to split his body parts and launch them at opponents, which can sometimes be more of a curse than a blessing, especially as was demonstrated early on in One Piece's story. Following his first-ever loss to Luffy during the East Blue Saga, Buggy found him separated from a number of his extremities, leaving him far shorter than he normally is while still managing to hold onto enough of his limbs to walk and fight when necessary. While Buggy was able to become a warlord, the position was eliminated during the events of the War Arc, meaning that the Clown Pirate was knocked down a peg or two.

Buggy Piece

Instagram Cosplayer Cocoa Cosplay not only created a fresh take on the Clown Pirate who remains the captain of the Buggy Pirates but also assembled a hilarious sketch in which Buggy pines for Luffy's bounty, which has increased astronomically following the Straw Hat Captain's many adventures that he's been a part of throughout One Piece's history:

Buggy is soon to get new life thanks to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece, as the television series will chronicle some of the earliest stories of the series and will see actor Jeff Ward taking on the role of the Buggy Pirates' captain. Ward has an extensive resume when it comes to the world of pop culture, having had significant roles in the likes of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Channel Zero, and Brand New Cherry Flavor to name a few. While Netflix's One Piece has yet to reveal any footage, we have to wonder how the live-action series will handle Buggy's powers, let alone the other swashbucklers who chowed down on Devil Fruit.

How do you think the live-action adaptation will handle Buggy's wild abilities? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.