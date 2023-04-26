One Piece Episode 1060 Promo Sets Up Zoro's Next Power Up

The War For Wano rages on in One Piece's anime adaptation. As Monkey D. Luffy continues to fight against the Beast Pirate captain Kaido, each of the Straw Hat Pirates has their own unique challenge to face down in this isolated nation. With the Wano Arc presenting some unique story beats for Roronoa Zoro specifically, as he fights against King in a brutal one-on-one battle, the preview for the next episode of the anime series is hinting at an upgrade for the Straw Hat Swordsman.

Following the time skip that saw the Straw Hat Pirates disbanding in order to increase their respective strengths, Zoro was the last member of the crew to reunite with his comrades of the Thousand Sunny. The isolated nation known as Wano seems like the perfect environment for Zoro, with the swordsman feeling right at home in the often-times lawless country. However, Zoro was able to join his friends in a bid to bring some peace to Wano as he has been fighting Kaido and his forces for quite some time now. While the Wano Arc has ended in the One Piece manga, the One Piece anime still has some major moments to cover before the fight for Wano ends.

Zoro's Upgrade

Zoro has had some remarkable weapons over the course of One Piece's history. While in Wano Country, however, Roronoa might has received his strongest to date. Clearly, from both this preview and what we've seen of Zoro during his fight against King, he's come a long way in fulfilling his dream of becoming the greatest swordsman the world has ever seen.

While combatants like Luffy and Kaido are fueled by their personalities, they get a lot of their strength from their respective Devil Fruits. Zoro is one of those characters who has been able to amplify his strength simply through physical training and will alone. As One Piece's manga has entered into its final saga, it will be interesting to see just how powerful Zoro will become before the end.

Do you think Zoro will achieve his dream of becoming the Grand Line's greatest swordsman before One Piece ends? Can Toei Animation top itself in the remainder of the War For Wano? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.