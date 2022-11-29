One Piece Artist Honors the Rogers Pirates in New Poster

The Wano Arc in One Piece has been a pivotal storyline for not only presenting the Straw Hat Pirates with their biggest challenge to date in fighting back the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it has also revealed far more about the Grand Line than many other arcs before it. With one storyline taking us back to the earlier days of Kozuki Oden, the samurai of Wano who was meant to be its rightful shogun, an artist on the anime adaptation has honored the Rogers' pirates, of which Oden was a part.

When Kozuki Oden first sought to leave Wano Country in an effort to learn more about the world outside of his homeland's borders, he found a worthy ride in the crew of Whitebeard, who took him on as one of their own only if he could pass a severe test. Oden was tasked with swimming behind Whitebeard's ship and did so for days. Eventually becoming a part of the crew, Oden then found himself joining Gol D. Roger's following a confrontation between Roger and Whitebeard, with Kozuki even being near the former king of the pirates following the discovery of the One Piece treasure.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the new artwork from animator Takashi Kojima that features the former line-up of the Rogers Pirates, bringing together some of the biggest movers and shakers of the Shonen franchise who would be quite influential in shaping the landscape of the Grand Line:

Official promo art of the Roger Pirates by One Piece animator Takashi Kojima #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/toeLDx2pni — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 19, 2022

Following the War For Wano Arc, the Final Arc of the series has begun as the Straw Hat Pirates leave the isolated nation to sail across the Grand Line once again and potentially finally get their hands on the One Piece treasure. Luckily for Luffy and his friends, Wano Country is in good hands following the titanic tussle against Kaido and his crew, but it will be interesting to see if any Wano members make a return to the manga before Eiichiro Oda finally brings his epic story, that has spanned two decades, to an end.

What do you think of this fresh take on the pirates that helped to start it all? Do you think Luffy will eventually wrap his long arms around the One Piece treasure?