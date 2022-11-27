Netflix's One Piece Executive Wants Us to Keep an Eye Out For Easter Eggs

One Piece is currently setting the stage for its full live-action series debut with Netflix in the near future, and one of the executives behind the series wants fans to keep an eye out for Easter Eggs! While there has yet to be a release date or window set for Netflix's live-action adaptation for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, this new One Piece series has been moving forward at a steady clip. Not only has much of the filming wrapped, but those behind the scenes are getting ready for fans to check out the new take on the series as well.

Showrunner and executive producer on Netflix's live-action One Piece series, Matt Owens, has been pretty vocal about the production of the series with fans over the last few years but recently got to tease more about it than ever. Speaking with Nux Taku on YouTube about the upcoming live-action adaptation, Owens revealed that fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for some of the Easter Eggs that tease some major huge events in the series.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch for Easter Eggs in Netflix's One Piece

"Pay f--king attention. Because the Easter Eggs...," Owens began speaking about what he was excited to tease about the upcoming live-action One Piece series. "Look at everything we know about the One Piece world now versus when the East Blue saga was being done. Watch for Easter Eggs. Pay attention to any wanted poster, newspaper, even just bits of [dialogue]. Pay attention. Pause things, screenshot, that's gonna be really fun." So it seems like there will be some bits that even the manga wasn't able to tease just yet.

READ MORE: One Piece: Netflix Director Teases the Show's Big Goals | Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap

It's yet to be revealed whether or not Netflix will have further plans for One Piece's live-action run following the debut season taking on the East Blue saga. But if the series does get picked up for a second season, at least those behind the series are ready for what's next by planting seeds here with events fans find out about much later than actually tie back into East Blue's characters.

What are you hoping to see from Netflix's live-action One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!