One Piece Brings Robin Full Circle in Emotional New Scene

One Piece has learned all the best ways to upend fans, and it all comes down to tweaking emotions. From prompting a belly laugh or spurring tears, the series has a vice grip on the fandom's collective heart. That has been made clear by the show's Wano saga, and now, its latest episode brought things around for Robin in the most emotional way.

The update came this week as One Piece brought out its most recent episode. It was there fans reunited with Robin as several Straw Hats fought one-on-one with Kaido's force. At one point, Robin is shown celebrating a comrade's win, and she does something fans have been waiting years for.

And what might that be? She does the 'Dereshishishi' laugh. Robin does it at long last, and it was as good to hear as you'd expect.

After all, it has been some time since Robin whipped out the laugh. When she was a young girl, Robin had few if any reasons to laugh. As she grew older, the girl did her best to recreate laughter, and this led Robin to coin her iconic laugh. Obviously, she has had little reason to recall the laugh since Robin was young, but that all changed thanks to the Wano saga.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Piece Executive Wants Us to Keep an Eye Out For Easter Eggs | One Piece Netflix Showrunner: "Sanji Will Be More A Flirt Than a Simp" | One Piece Reveals the Real Reason Ohara Was Destroyed

Of course, the saga as a whole has given Robin some excellent screen time. For one, it allowed her to fight one-on-one for the first time in years, so fans were happy to see Robin let loose. Now, the saga is gearing up to treat the scholar to some Poneglyph secrets. We all know Kaido has been sitting on intel for years, and if anyone can crack those secrets, it is Robin!

Are you loving One Piece's take on Wano so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.