One Piece: This Big Mom Cosplay is Fit for an Emperor

Before One Piece's Wano Country arc, the series was focused on Big Mom and her huge threat as Luffy and the Straw Hats struggled to survive during the Whole Cake Island arc. Wano might be dominating both the manga and anime for now, but there was a whole year and some change that Big Mom was the main antagonist of the series for a while. The Yonko had made such an impact over the course of the arc that her influence and threat continues to be a thorn in the Straw Hats' sides even after her arc.

It's because of her grand presence that she's made such an impact too. Standing out from not only the other Yonko, but many of the enemies in the series overall. Although she is plenty deadly, the fact that she surrounds herself with the family that she had been seeking for her entire life certainly makes her more of a tragic figure. And well, you know, the cannibalism certainly gives that an edge too.

Big Mom's such a well designed character inside and out, and now she's been given a proper tribute fit for an Emperor with some awesome cosplay! Artist @hitomi_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Big Mom to life in a great way, and an additional attention to detail with a crafted Prometheus and Zeus too! You can check it out below:

Big Mom remains one of the more curious pieces in the Wano Country arc. As the anime begins to explore what she's doing in the region, the manga is now diving into just how she will factor into the final battle. There are plenty of questions as to the rest of the villain's future, and now fans are beginning to wonder whether or not Luffy will be able to deal the final blow when it all comes down to it. But what do you think?

How well do you think Luffy will do in an actual fight against Big Mom? What can the Straw Hats do to escape from her clutches on Wano? What do you think happened to the characters left behind during One Piece's Whole Cake Island arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

