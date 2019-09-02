One Piece Announces Shocking Yonko Alliance

One Piece fans are always looking for the next thing that will thrill them, and the manga is giving them lots to look forward to. After all, the manga is deep into the Wano Country arc, and it seems like things just got way more problematic for the rebel army.

After all, there is a Yonko Alliance looking to crush them these days, and the pairing is one fans never thought they’d seen.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans got an update on Kaido. The pirate has been busy fighting Big Mom after the lady washed up on Wano, and their battle was a fierce one. In fact, the Beasts Pirates were afraid the land the fight took place on would crumble under their power. But it turns out the worry was all for nothing!

After all, Kaido and Big Mom have teamed up for one very unholy alliance.

According to Big Mom and Kaido, the pair have come to an agreement for the time being. They know Monkey D. Luffy is on Wano with the rest of the Straw Hats, and Big Mom wants them dead after the fiasco on Whole Cake Island. As for Kaido, he wants to keep the status quo at home by getting rid of the group. Now, Big Mom and Kaido have teamed up take out the rebellion, but fans shouldn’t consider the two friends. Despite their pasts with one another, Kaido and Big Mom are still going to kill one another; They are just going to wait until they conquer the whole of the world first.

