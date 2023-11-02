One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Big Mom's Wano Look

One Piece showed off what Big Mom could really do during the Wano Country arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping to show off the former Emperor's makeover for the arc! Big Mom has been one of the key foes on Luffy's tail since the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, but it wasn't until Wano that fans got to see what she was fully capable of. She showed the terror that brought her to the level of an Emperor of the Sea in the first place, and it took quite a lot of effort from Law and Kid in order to bring her down once and for all.

One Piece's anime brought Big Mom to the limit as she showcased just how fearsome she could truly be, and she wouldn't go down without a fight. Big Mom's defeat ultimately led to some big changes to the rest of the world at large, and her final look in the series ended up being her big makeover in Wano. Now artist paticosplay on TikTok is awesomely paying tribute to Big Mom's look in Wano with some perfect cosplay fit for an Emperor. Check it out:

How to Watch the One Piece Anime

Big Mom won't be in a factor for what's next, but it's the perfect time to catch up with the One Piece anime before the Wano Country arc comes to an end and the Final Saga begins. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts off its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What did you think of Big Mom's time in One Piece's Wano arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!