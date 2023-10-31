One Piece Creator Finally Reveals Jewelry Bonney's Devil Fruit

One Piece has been around for decades now, and somehow, its creator has kept all of its secrets straight. From plot twists to backstories, Eiichiro Oda has a mind like a vault when it comes to storytelling. The creator's skill is especially impressive when you realize how many special powers One Piece features, and now we are finally learning more about the Devil Fruit we've seen Jewelry Bonney use.

In the past, Oda has shown us Bonney's power at work, but we have never been told what her Devil Fruit is. The artist took a chance to fix his oversight in the latest issue of SBS. When asked by a fan about the pirate's power, Oda admitted he totally forgot to tell fans about her Devil Fruit, and it is called the Toshi Toshi no Mi.

"I've been asked many times and I noticed and thought to myself "I haven't revealed it yet?" It's the "Toshi-Toshi no Mi" which allows the user to freely alter ages. For the sake of those who don't read the SBS, I need to mention this in the main story too," Oda explained (via PewPiece).

For those curious about the Toshi Toshi no Mi, the name is Japanese has two translations. It can be read as the Age Age Fruit or the Year Year Fruit, so obviously, the first name fits better. After all, the Devil Fruit power can be used on everything from humans to items. And as for the years stolen by this Devil Fruit, well – they turn into the precious gems of which Jewelry Bonney takes her name.

These days, the One Piece manga is very invested in Bonney's story as her tie to Kuma has taken center stage. We can expect even more info dumps from Oda as his manga carries on. If you are not caught up with the manga, well – you can always catch up on the series. One Piece can be ready on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

