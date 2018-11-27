‘One Piece’ Updates Blackbeard’s Bounty

One Piece‘s Wano arc has kicked off its second part, and with it came a whole host of reunions for characters fans have not seen much of since the New World adventures began. This includes the deadly new Yonko, Blackbeard.

Fans may have been previously clued into how dangerous Marshall D. Teach has been since his big showing at Marineford, but the latest chapter reintroduces fans to the character along with an updated, ridiculously larger bounty.

In Chapter 925 of the series, fans are reunited with Teach who at this point now has control over an entire island. Dubbing it “Pirate Island,” Teach is having the time of his life partying while the entire world around him goes to war with itself. During this, fans can now see that his bounty sits at 2,247,600,000 Belly. This enormous bounty makes a ton of sense given what Teach has done since the time skip.

He’s defeated the Bonney Pirates, the Whitebeard Pirates, and presumably has done successfully done battle with the Revolutionary Army and the World Government. His actions since Marineford have taken him from tough pirate, to Shichibukai, to being named one of the Emperors of the Sea.

Now that fans have been reunited with Teach and his incredibly strong crew, Teach celebrates the fact that the battle for the throne at the center of the world has begun. If Blackbeard continues to be as crafty as he has been, getting him to his position of power now, there’s no telling how much damage he’ll do now.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.