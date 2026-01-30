Fullmetal Alchemist’s Spiritual Successor Hints at Big Reveal

Fullmetal Alchemist earned its place as one of the highest-regarded anime adaptations in the history of the world for good reason. Edward and Alphonse Elric’s story resonated with fans, though it ended in such a way that a sequel seems highly unlikely. Luckily, the creator of the alchemy world, Hiromu Arakawa, wasn’t done with the manga world. In 2021, Arakawa created a new world in Daemons of the Shadow Realm, a supernatural series that is far different from the story of the Elric brothers. Set to release an anime adaptation later this year, the story of Yuru and Asa is planning a big reveal to build up hype.

On February 2nd, the manga successor to the Elrics will reveal new information, though what said information will be remains a mystery. The anime adaptation is planned to be released in April of this year, with the manga still going strong and releasing new chapters to this day. There is the possibility that this news could confirm that a second season is underway, though typically, anime adaptations will reveal such news following a first season finale. To date, the manga has released eleven volumes of its manga, which most likely won’t be entirely covered in the first season.

Fullmetal Alchemist x Daemons of The Shadow Realm

BONES

Not only were both of these franchises created by the same manga artist, Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be brought to life by the same studio that worked on Edward and Alphonse Elric. Studio BONES will be creating the anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s latest work, having recently finished their journey with Deku and the superheroes of My Hero Academia. While BONES is continuing to work on the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, it has more time on its hands to work on the Daemons that are arriving this spring.

For those who have never experienced this series, it focuses on a pair ot twin siblings, Asa and Yuru, who were separated at an early age. Attempting to find one another years later, the pair realizes that their union could potentially save the world from a coming threat. While not having many elements involving alchemy, the series has a level of action that Arakawa has been known for, along with some serious character building along the way.

To date, even without an anime adaptation, Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been a hit in the manga world. Late last year, it was revealed that the Hiromu Arakawa series had 4.5 million copies in circulation, made all the more surprising based on the fact that it had no anime adaptation to help boost it. When the Studio BONES production arrives this April, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the manga numbers rapidly expand, as this has been the case with many other anime franchises in recent years.

