One Piece Cosplay Goes Emperor Level With Buggy

One Piece has hilariously revealed that Buggy the Clown has worked his way to becoming one of the new four Emperors of the Sea, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why! One Piece ended the Wano Country arc with the massive reveal that Luffy was able to become a new Emperor of the Sea after defeating Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, but he wasn't the only surprise new addition. Rather than awarding Law or Kidd with this honor despite their defeating Big Mom, it turned out that Buggy (who is now known as the Genius Jester) is the last of the new Four Emperors.

While Luffy and the Straw Hats had been stuck on Wano, it was revealed that Buggy had actually teamed up with Hawkeye Mihawk and Crocodile to form a dangerous new group that has become such a threat to the Navy that he's been designated with this new position. It's something he accidentally found his way into, but now has no chance of worming his way out of things as the series heats up. But heating up Buggy even more is an Emperor level cosplay from artist kan3kis on TikTok! Check it out below:

One Piece might have crowned Buggy and Luffy as new Emperors of the Sea after Big Mom and Kaido's defeat, but it's only started even more problems for them as they now have bigger targets on their backs than ever before. Luffy has left Wano's shores as the anime is now in the midst of the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series. One Piece: Egghead Arc is now airing its newest episodes in Japan.

Now is the best time to catch up with everything as the anime's getting closer to whatever Oda has planned for the grand finale. If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio.

