‘One Piece’: [SPOILER] Just Gave Luffy An Out From Katakuri

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece‘s 885th chapter lie below!

One Piece fans are still waiting for Eiichiro Oda to debut his next chapter, and there’s no surprise about why. The series’ newest chapter ended on a rather interesting note because of Luffy. You know, since the hero did turn tail from Katakuri and run from the baddie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the 885th chapter of One Piece went live, readers met back up with Luffy as the hero went against a recovering Katakuri. The baddie revealed his greatest weakness to Luffy by accident, and the Straw Hat Pirate used Katakuri’s flustered fighting to his advantage. Luffy landed several hits on the fighter, but the captain came into danger when the time limit on his Gear Fourth technique started to get too low.

“The only thing you’ve proved is the absolute truth: as long as I remain calm, I’m invincible, isn’t that right,” Katakuri asked after regaining his senses and counter Luffy with an attack. The villain even went so far as to note the captain was about to shrivel out of Gear Fouth, and Luffy used the heads up to his advantage.

“Thanks for telling me!! I won’t be able to use Haki for 10 minutes!! So I have to get as far away as possible,” Luffy said before running for it. Katakuri tried to follow and end Luffy before he could regain his power, but the captain got lucky when he ran into Brulee. The Big Mom pirate was snoozing just outside a portal of hers. The mirror was open just long enough for Luffy to push him and her outside of the Mirror World Brulee created, and the pirate thought he was safe. That is, until Big Mom informed Luffy and her daughter that she was very much on the island with them.

When Oda shares the next chapter of One Piece, fans are expecting to see just how Luffy gets away from Big Mom and returns to his on-going battle with Katakuri. The pair have been fighting for awhile now, and Luffy won’t be satisfied forfeiting the match unless he knows he’s taken down the donought-loving pirate for good.

Are you looking forward to One Piece‘s comeback? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!