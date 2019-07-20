One Piece Reveals Kawamatsu’s Power, Sword

Finally, the samurai have been unleashed. With the Wano Country arc in full swing in One Piece’s manga, the mysterious prisoner has been revealed. Kawamatsu has sprung forth from his long prison stint and has made his presence, power, and sword known to those looking to destroy Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates. With a much needed assist, Kawamatsu has teamed up with the gummy swashbuckler and other samurai to unleash his “Kappa Style” and all the destruction that comes along with it.

Kawamatsu surprised fans with his bizarre appearance, resembling something closer to a chicken than your average run of the mill human being that you’d find in One Piece, as bizarre as they may seem. With a short stature, the master of the Kappa Style doesn’t let this stop him from carving a path through Kaido’s men. The Beasts Pirates were ill equipped to handle the diminutive juggernaut, and his samurai skills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally serving under the Nine Red Scabbards, Kawamatsu’s freedom and assistance couldn’t come at a better time as Luffy found himself surrounded not just by Kaido’s forces, but the very prisoners he was looking to free. The Straw Hat Pirates have encountered a number of new characters in Wano Country, but luckily for them, some of the strongest samurai in the land have rallied to their cause.

While the Straw Hats struggle for their lives in the confines of the country of Wano, the One Piece franchise moves closer and closer to its finale. Whether or not Kawamatsu will continue having a big role in the series as it moves toward its finale is yet to be seen, but we’ll look forward to learning more about this tiny sword wielding samurai as the One Piece manga moves forward. Certainly, we look forward to Kawamatsu appearing in the anime as well!

What did you think of the arrival of Kawamatsu in this latest chapter of One Piece? Will Luffy claim victory with the help of his newfound samurai assistance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and chicken like samurai!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.