One Piece Teases Mishap with Vivi and the Kingdom of Alabasta

One Piece has set Luffy and the Straw Hats on several memorable adventures over the course of its 20 year tenure, but one of the most memorable story arcs to this date is the Alabasta arc. Princess Vivi and her kingdom made a huge impression of both the Straw Hats and fans, even to the point of her nearly becoming one of the crew members themselves. While fans have gotten some updates as to her wherabouts as the series continued, the Reverie arc provided the fullest update yet. But the latest chapter of the series shook things up even further.

Chapter 956 of the series began to reveal the full aftermath of the Reverie arc that shortly began before the start of the Wano Country arc, and one of the many consequences of this meeting of the royals seems to involved a mishap with Princess Vivi and Alabasta.

As Garp explains to King Neptune and Shirahoshi, things have been picking up steam following the Reverie meeting. Not only did the various royals vote to dissolve the Seven Warlords and brand them as criminals once more, the immediate aftermath of the meeting kicked off an event so intense that Garp feels like he has to urge Shirahoshi and her father not to think ill of humans and the surface world.

There’s currently no detail as to what this incident is, but Garp reveals that it involves Viv and Alabasta. This can be a few things. There was a flashback indicated that King Cobra and King Riku of Dressrosa pleaded with the other royals during Reverie about how their countries fell into ruin thanks to Crocodile and Doflamingo. This might have sparked the massive new wave of marines fans can see toward the end of the chapter.

This might be what Garp is referring to as the seas are about to get more violent than ever, but it does bring up the question of what Vivi in particular has to do with it. She might have stood up against the Celestial Dragons after the rough period with Shirahoshi, or maybe even something completely out of character. But until it’s revealed officially, now all fans can do is wonder what happened with Vivi and her kingdom.

