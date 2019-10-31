Studio Ghibli Meets One Piece in This Adorable Sketch

One Piece is experiencing a golden age with the current storyline of the Wano Country Arc keeping fans at the edge of their seats. With the fourteenth film in the franchise, Stampede, tearing up the box office in theaters all over the world, the Straw Hat Pirates are growing more and more popular. Now, one fan has decided to take one particular member of the Straw Hats, Chopper, and place him into a reality where he would feel most at home outside of his own, the lovable, magical universe of Studio Ghibli, more specifically, the movie My Neighbor Totoro!

Reddit Artist Ingvartwork shared this amazing art that blends the worlds of One Piece and My Neighbor Totoro taking the tiny reindeer of the Straw Hat Pirates and merging him with the larger, magical beast that assists the young sisters in navigating the magical countryside:

Studio Ghibli has released a number of legendary feature length films, even managing to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture with Spirited Away. While One Piece has yet to win any Oscars, the legend of the Straw Hat Pirates continues to grow over time and the franchise is one of the most popular series in anime history. As Luffy and company move closer to the franchise’s end, it should be interesting to see if we get more feature length films released that play around with the animation style and offer new adventures for the Straw Hats themselves.

Studio Ghibli is also in the process of creating an amusement park, wherein patrons would visit numerous locales that are taken right from some of their biggest properties. Though One Piece has never had their own theme park, they have appeared at Universal Studios Japan numerous times, showing that the pirate franchise can appear in numerous venues outside of animation.

Both One Piece and Studio Ghibli films will be appearing on HBO Max, thanks to Crunchyroll for the former and an exclusive deal for the latter.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.