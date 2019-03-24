‘One Piece’ Confirms Surprising Hostage Situation

One Piece is making waves with its last arc, but it seems one pirate crew is getting hammered by the story. Sure, the Straw Hats lost Monkey D. Luffy to a work camp, but the Heart Pirates are about to have their captain go berserk thanks to a kidnapping.

Not long ago, One Piece put out a new installment of the ‘Wano’ arc, and it was there fans learned about Trafalgar Law’s gang. As it turns out, a slew of his men have been captured, and Sanji is the one who relays the bad news to his female crew mates.

“There’s one other bad piece of information. Bepo and his friends have been captured,” the chef explains.

“They want to use them to lure out Traffy!! We need to get him under control of the whole city will plunge into chaos!”

Of course, fans will know why Law is unhappy about the hostage situation. Not only have members of his crew been taken, but the Wano thugs dared put a hand on Bepo. The bear acts as the captain’s righthand man, and Law is never seen far from Bepo. If the Wano pirates have touched a single hair on Bepo, then Law will be liable to go off. And it doesn’t long to remember how terrifying the captain’s Devil Fruit gift can be…

So, do you think Law will take it easy on these kidnappers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

