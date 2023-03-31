One Piece Cosplay Sends Nami To The Beach

One Piece is in the throes of its final storyline in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's manga masterpiece, but the war for Wano Country rages on in the anime adaptation. With one of the biggest moments of the confrontation featuring the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates coming to blows approaching, Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation will be unveiled in the television series. Now, a One Piece cosplayer has once again taken a crack at the Straw Hats' map maker, Nami, and placing her on the beach for a day off.

Nami has had a major role in the War For Wano Arc, helping her fellow Straw Hats in fighting against Kaido, Big Mom, and the other swashbucklers that are ruling the isolated nation with an iron fist. One Piece Cosplay gives anime fans plenty of different options when it comes to bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life, as their attire has changed more than a few times over the course of the anime series. With Nami seeing a major upgrade thanks to partnering with one of Big Mom's former servants that have switched sides, she is sure to continue to play a major part in the series until Luffy is made king of the pirates and/or the Straw Hat Pirates sail into the sunset.

One Piece: Nami's Day At The Beach

While Nami has made her mark on both One Piece's anime and manga over the years, she and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are about to enter new territory. Netflix is planning to release the One Piece live-action television series, which will be the first time that Hollywood has taken a crack at Monkey D. Luffy and his adventures in the Grand Line. Emily Rudd will be taking the role of Nami in the series that is slated to arrive on the streaming service at some point this year.

Presently, creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to reveal how many more chapters of the series will arrive for the final storyline playing out in the manga. While the end might be nigh for Luffy and company, it might still be years until we see how One Piece draws to a close, as the Wano Arc took quite some time to wrap as well. Regardless of how One Piece decides to end Luffy's quest, it certainly has been an amazing ride for the anime world.