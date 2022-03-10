One Piece Teams with Dr. Stone Artist for Nami Art

Dr. Stone might have just ended, but that doesn’t mean the artists responsible for the scientific story are done with the medium of manga, with one in particular set to return to the world of the Grand Line. One Piece is set to release a new story focusing on Nami of the Straw Hat Pirates, and the artist responsible for Ace’s Story, Boichi, is set to make a comeback to the franchise in the story that is hitting publication next month.

Nami has seen some hectic days in the latest arc of One Piece in the “War For Wano”, joining her fellow Straw Hat Pirates in fighting against the likes of Kaido, his Beast Pirates, Big Mom, and the pint-sized Shogun known as Orochi. Helping out Zeus, Big Mom’s often adorable cloud that would follow her around and help her in battles, Nami seems to have a new sidekick that might be floating around the Straw Hats for some time to come. With both the anime and the manga currently in the thick of the fight within the isolated nation, fans are left wondering if Nami and the Straw Hat Pirates will make it out of this arc alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared a first look at the upcoming One Piece publication which is set to be released next month, April, that hints at Nami facing off against the only female member of the military organization known as Cipher Pol in a story appropriately titled “Nami vs Califa”:

While Dr. Stone has already come to an end, One Piece is still going strong, though Eiichiro Oda has stated in the past that he is planning a conclusion to the journey of Luffy becoming the king of the pirates in the next few years. While Oda originally stated that it would be around five years, who is to say whether or not the story will stick to this timeline.

What do you think of Boichi returning to the world of the Grand Line? Did you think that the Ace spin-off story was a worthy addition to the mythos of the Straw Hats? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.