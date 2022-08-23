Netflix's One Piece: Nami Actress Gushes Over Role in New Post

Netflix seems to be wrapping up its time with the central cast for their new live-action One Piece series, and the actress portraying Nami has gushed over her role and time with the production in a special new post shared with fans! Although the series was first announced to be in the works long before the onset of the COVID pandemic, it took quite a while to bring all of the elements of the production together. This included the main cast, and the series finally fully launched into its filming earlier this year. That's what has made it especially curious to see how it all turns out.

The actress behind Netflix's new Nami, Emily Rudd, seems to have ended her time with the production and thus she celebrated with a special new message. Rudd's message to fans about the series reads as such, "[W]hat a wild & wonderful almost year this has been[.] [Y]'all [I] am so full of gratitude and big juicy ghibli-style tears [.] [T]hank [you] @onepiecenetflix & everyone involved for making this one of the most special experiences of my life and career, and thank [you] to y'all for trusting and supporting me in bringing our girl to life [.] [T]his dream role was a much bigger dream than [I] could've ever imagined. [T]hank [you] [T]hank [you] [T]hank [you] love [you]." You can find the full post below:

Emily Rudd (Nami) – Season 1 Wrap pic.twitter.com/EU5nslj10O — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) August 22, 2022

Alongside Emily Rudd as Nami, the cast for Netflix's One Piece series currently includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Celeste Zoots as Kaya, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Alexander Mantis as Klahadore, and Colton Osorio as Young Luffy.

Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been involved with the production while Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer and Matt Owens serves as executive producer. Netflix has yet to set a release window or date for the new live-action One Piece series just yet, but it seems like the cast is beginning to wrap up their time with the production. Meaning, it's now closer than ever to its full release.

What do you think of Netflix's One Piece series so far? What are you hoping to see in this live-action take on the long running franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!