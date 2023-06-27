One Piece Cosplay Humanizes Chopper

One Piece's live-action series is set to arrive on Netflix on August 31st this summer. While the early members of the Straw Hat Pirates have been cast and shown off in the latest trailer, there is one member of the crew who might not be in the first season but has a major role in the shonen franchise. Tony Tony Chopperis the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates and just so happens to be a walking, talking reindeer. Now, new cosplay has emerged imagining the doc as a human being.

Ironically enough, Chopper is the next member of Luffy's crew to be added to the Going Merry after Sanji was enlisted as the Straw Hats' chef. While he mostly specializes in medicine while cleaning up the wounds of his comrades in their journey in the Grand Line, Tony Tony will often prove that he has some muscle hidden beneath the surface of his pint-sized form. Able to transform into a much stronger iteration of himself, Chopper has become one of the most notable members of the crew and has proven himself time and time again over the two-plus decades that creator Eiichiro Oda has been working on the series.

One Piece: Human Chopper

While Chopper most likely won't join up with the Straw Hat Pirates in the first season of Netflix's live-action series, this isn't to say he might not make an appearance. Much like Cowboy Bebop's Ed, it's possible that Chopper could be a post-credit scene for the upcoming television show. Needless to say, if the series sticks close to its source material, Tony Tony would need serious CGI to bring him to life.

Chopper has played a major role in recent arcs of One Piece's manga, as his medicinal skills have come in handy for Luffy and company's recent bouts. With each of the Straw Hats looking to fulfill their dreams before the series ends, Chopper's dream of becoming a doctor that can cure any disease is inching its way closer. Certainly, based on his virus-curing methods from the Wano Arc, Tony Tony is a medical force to be reckoned with.

Do you think Chopper might make an appearance in Netflix's live-action series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.