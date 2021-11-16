One Piece Art Imagines Chopper’s Adorable Live-Action Look

One Piece has a lot on its plate right now, and Netflix heaped on extras when it updated fans on its live-action project. As the anime approaches its 1000th episode, fans are gearing up for an epic Straw Hat event, and Netflix is getting to work on its own show. After all, the service announced its cast for One Piece‘s live-action series, and now a piece of art is going viral for its take on Tony Tony Chopper.

The piece comes courtesy of Sidmurphyx over on Twitter. It was there the user made a mock-up of Chopper for the Netflix series. Using Pikachu from Detective Pikachu as a template, you can find the design below, and it is all kinds of cute. So if Netflix wants to do right by fans, they better keep this fan-art handy.

https://twitter.com/emilysteaparty/status/1459218713492828167?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The One Piece fandom was quick to raise up the fan-art, and the stars of Netflix’s show even caught on. Emily Rudd, the star cast to play Nami, shared the concept art with the following caption: “I will protect him with my life no exaggeration.” And honestly? That is very in character for Nami.

At this point, One Piece has no casting information available for Chopper, so the reindeer might not appear in season one. The only leads to have been cast are Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Nami. Other members of the crew like Robin, Franky, Brook, and Chopper have yet to come around. But if the series gets around to Chopper’s debut, fans can only hope he will look as cute as this! Of course, fans aren’t surprised to see Chopper held back in this casting wave. Season one can only cover so much content, and Luffy will be recruiting a number of shipmates in that time. After bringing Sanji on board, Chopper will be the next to bat, so fans can expect the doctor to show up if season two gets the green light.

What do you think of Chopper’s look here? Do you have faith in Netflix’s take on One Piece after seeing its cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.