One Piece: Red Poster Reveals Chopper’s Newest Makeover

One Piece has shared a much closer look at Chopper’s new makeover for the One Piece Film: Red movie! The franchise is currently in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series and not only has it sparked this celebration by crossing over 1000 chapters and 1000 episodes of its run overall, the party for this milestone anniversary is far from over. Not only is the return of the anime following the Toei Animation hack one of the highly anticipated releases for the franchises, but it’s branching out with its next major feature film this year as well.

One Piece Film: Red will be the next major feature film release in the franchise, and while there is still very little known about what to expect from the story, one of the major reasons to be excited for it is that the Straw Hat Pirates will be getting a major makeover for the new film. Like much of the films from the past, the crew will be getting a whole new look for their next major adventure, and following a few posters showcasing some of the other Straw Hats, one of the latest releases has shown a closer look at Chopper’s makeover! You can check it out below from One Piece Film: Red‘s official Twitter account:

One Piece: Film Red is currently scheduled to release in Japan beginning on August 6th, and while there is little known about the story, it has been confirmed that Shanks will be involved in some capacity along with a brand new character that Oda had specifically requested to be included at the center of the next major film. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with Oda as creative producer, the new film is touting Jinbe as part of the Straw Hat lineup and that could mean it takes place after the events of the Wano Country arc.

Each of the Straw Hats will be getting some new looks for the film, but like Chopper’s each of them has been so grandiose in nature that it does seem to imply that the Straw Hats are in a much bigger adventure than they might expect with this new movie. But what do you think? How do you like Chopper’s makeover for the new movie? What are you hoping to see in One Piece: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!