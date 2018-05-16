Watch ‘One Piece’s Creator Bring The Straw Hats To Life

One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga series in Japan, and the world at large, because of the world series creator Eiichiro Oda had so painstakingly designed and filled with all sorts of memorable characters.

Watching Oda work is such a wonder to behold, and it’s lucky that fans can do just that thanks to a new recording of Oda draw up a lovely One Piece scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oda recently recorded a short sketching video for Weekly Shonen Jump, and in it he draws up a splendid beach scene feature Luffy, Chopper, and a few members of the Straw Hats in smaller roles. The video lasts four minutes and quickly shows off Oda’s drawing process, and it’s mesmerizing to see how a work goes from original sketch to final painted piece.

One Piece is known for colorful artworks like this, and to see his work in action just cements why he’s one of the most respected creators in the industry todday.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Pieceworld. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.